Large number of Ukrainian people arrive in Przemysl, Poland

Xinhua) 15:42, February 28, 2022

People walk out of the customs at the Przemysl railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022.

Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people arrived in Przemysl by train. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

