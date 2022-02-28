Home>>
Large number of Ukrainian people arrive in Przemysl, Poland
(Xinhua) 15:42, February 28, 2022
People walk out of the customs at the Przemysl railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022.
Recently, a large number of Ukrainian people arrived in Przemysl by train. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
