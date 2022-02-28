Russian air forces dominate airspace of Ukraine -- Russian Defense Ministry

Xinhua) 16:24, February 28, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Russian air forces have gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted by local media as saying on Monday.

The news has yet to be confirmed from the Ukrainian side.

