Home>>
Russian air forces dominate airspace of Ukraine -- Russian Defense Ministry
(Xinhua) 16:24, February 28, 2022
MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Russian air forces have gained air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted by local media as saying on Monday.
The news has yet to be confirmed from the Ukrainian side.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.