Huawei to focus on modern storage solutions to spur financial institutions in Kenya

Xinhua) 08:26, March 11, 2022

NAIROBI, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom firm, Huawei said Thursday it will focus on delivering modern storage solutions in order to boost financial institutions in Kenya.

Andy Luo, solutions director of Eastern Africa Enterprise at Huawei told a technology forum in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the firm has launched its new proprietary Ocean Protect data storage system designed and fitted with algorithms and adaptable for variable data center sizes.

"With financial services increasing rapidly, transaction volumes are soaring, requiring high data concurrency. The banking industry particularly has always needed high reliability infrastructure to prevent huge economic losses caused by data loss and service disruption," Luo said during the Huawei Africa Tour.

The Chinese technology firm observed that its intelligent data infrastructure has been developed in anticipation of a future that will be characterized by more data, faster retrieval and sharing of information and a greater focus on data security.

"Data is the new gold in the digital age, and now, primary storage is going to be done on flash-based technologies," Luo noted.

He said that as the industry develops, it is important to consider how data can be safely stored on platforms, like the public or private cloud of an organization.

