Zambian gov't, Huawei launch digital innovation leadership program

Xinhua) 10:47, March 23, 2022

LUSAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The Zambian government and Chinese ICT giant Huawei have entered into a partnership to boost digital skills and develop young people into leaders of innovation.

The program also seeks to support and accelerate Zambia's digital transformation for social and economic benefits, Huawei said in a press release Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Huawei will provide ICT training to 5,000 students and 50 instructors across institutions in Zambia, construct a premier digital innovation hub to act as a center of excellence for ICT and establish a Digital Innovation Scholarship Fund under the patronage of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, benefitting 50 students each year over the next four years.

"No country can develop fast enough without technology. The initiative by Huawei is commendable and will go a long way in offering deserving students good opportunities and tapping into the talents and creativity of Zambians and helping our nation evolve into a 21st-century country and economy," Hichilema said during the Signing Ceremony held at State House in Lusaka last week.

Huawei President for Southern Africa Region Leo Chen said acquiring skills and talent development sit at the center of ICT development, which plays a critical role in transforming an economy.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)