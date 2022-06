Huawei Qingpu research center under construction in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:23, June 16, 2022

A builder of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. works at the construction site of Huawei Qingpu research center in Shanghai, east China, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo taken on June 15, 2022 shows the construction site of Huawei Qingpu research center in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Builders of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. work at the construction site of Huawei Qingpu research center in Shanghai, east China, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A builder of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. works at the construction site of Huawei Qingpu research center in Shanghai, east China, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

A builder of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has his health QR code scanned before entering a construction site in Shanghai, east China. June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)