People visit Hawler (Erbil) Information Technology Exhibition in Iraq

Xinhua) 10:40, June 28, 2022

People visit the Hawler (Erbil) Information Technology Exhibition in Erbil, Iraq, June 27, 2022. The exhibition kicked off on Monday and will last till June 30. (Photo by Dalshad Al-Daloo/Xinhua)

