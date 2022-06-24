Huawei launches largest overseas tech experience center in Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 08:52, June 24, 2022

RIYADH, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecom giant Huawei has opened its largest technology experience center outside of China in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.

In collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission, Huawei launched the Future Space in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, said Huawei Saudi Arabia, the company's Saudi branch, said in a press release.

The center, covering 1,500 square meters, showcases advanced technologies including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, among other innovations. It will be open to the public and host an estimated 200,000 visitors over the next five years, according to the press release.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Eric Yang, the CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said the launch of the center would support the Kingdom in achieving its digital ambitions as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The partnership between Huawei and Saudi Space Commission aligns with the Chinese company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, developing local talent and actively contributing to the Kingdom's digital transformation journey, according to Huawei Saudi Arabia.

"Initiatives such as Future Space help enrich our digital ecosystem and attract investment from other digital companies," said Saudi Deputy Minister of Investment Adnan Alsharqi.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing said that he believed the partnerships between technology companies of the two countries would add new value to the local tech ecosystem as Saudi Arabia pursues digital transformation as part of its strategic goals.

Saudi Space Commission CEO Mohammed Altamimi said that partnering with a global technology leader such as Huawei would enable Saudi Arabia to deliver technology solutions that can have a positive influence on society.

