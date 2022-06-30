Huawei partners with world's marathon star in campaign to inspire Kenyan youth

Xinhua) 18:59, June 30, 2022

NAIROBI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm, Huawei, has partnered with Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the marathon, in a new campaign that seeks to inspire Kenyan youth.

According to Huawei, the campaign aims to instill among the youth key values that are important in achieving success such as perseverance, dedication and agility.

Maureen Mwaniki, the Vice-Director of Programs Management at Huawei Kenya said that her company was delighted to work with a Kenyan legend on the campaign.

"Huawei strongly believes technology is the path to a successful future for Kenyan youth and is committed to doing more to inspire and support them for decades to come," Mwaniki said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya on Wednesday evening.

She revealed that the campaign comes at an opportune time when more girls and women are getting into the information communication technology (ICT) professional space.

"It will remind girls in particular not to be afraid when they face challenges, but to face up to them, overcome them day-by-day and find partners to help them succeed," Mwaniki noted.

Steve Kamuya, Director of Enterprise Business at Huawei Kenya, who has risen up through the ranks at the firm over his career spanning 17 years, said the success he has achieved in his work, and that of the company in Kenya overall, has been due to applying Kipchoge's wisdom of persevering to overcome challenges, and dedicating themselves non-stop to developing the best technologies, people and service for Kenya.

Kipchoge on his part said he perseveres in training to get better results amid challenges.

"With dedication we become more innovative, getting better each day, individually and collectively. With perseverance, dedication and agility, we can pursue our goals and become champions in our worlds," Kipchoge added.

