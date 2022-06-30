Belt and Road Journalists Forum focuses on media's social responsibilities

Xinhua) 08:55, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 100 leaders of journalist organizations and representatives of media outlets from more than 60 countries and regions attended a virtual forum on Wednesday to discuss the social responsibilities of the media.

The 2022 Belt and Road Journalists Forum, the fifth of its kind, was hosted by the All-China Journalist Association (ACJA).

Addressing the forum, He Ping, president of the ACJA, said that currently, changes and a pandemic unseen in a century are intertwined, and the international situation is complex and volatile. The international community faces numerous challenges, he added.

He said the ACJA is willing to join hands with journalist organizations from all countries to guide media outlets to abide by their social responsibilities, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity through objective reporting, scientific judgement and rational analysis.

The forum was presided over by Liu Siyang, the association's vice president, who is also the secretary of the leading Party members group of the association.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)