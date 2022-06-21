Interview: Belt and Road Initiative a platform to build a community with a shared future for mankind -- Cypriot expert

NICOSIA, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Promoting peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit around the world, the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) serves as a platform to build a community with a shared future for mankind, said a Cypriot international affairs expert.

Kostas Gouliamos, former rector of European University Cyprus, told Xinhua in a recent interview that the BRI has gained acceptance and appreciation around the globe, with people from different countries praising the inspiring initiative and its fabulous achievements.

"It stimulates cooperation and ensures solid outcomes in sub-regions in Asia, Africa and Europe," Gouliamos noted.

The BRI is "the accurate venue for tangible and intangible outcomes pertinent to innovative, harmonized, green, open, high-quality and shared developments, which consequently protects and maintains peace and promotes people's well-being in the post COVID-19 era," he added.

Contrary to protecting the narrow interests of a group of countries that divide the world, China's endeavor to promote multilateralism via the BRI helps create a harmonious world, he added.

Impressed by many projects under the framework of the BRI worldwide, such as the Port of Piraeus and the China-Europe Freight Trains, he said all these projects have significantly benefited the locals and boosted their countries' economy.

Cyprus firmly supports the BRI and works closely with China to deepen and strengthen the Belt and Road cooperation, Gouliamos said, referring to the initiative as "as the project of the century and as transcontinental long-term multilateralism program."

At the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa, Cyprus, with its advanced shipping sector and financial services, plays an important role in China's Maritime Silk Road Initiative, he said, adding that "the BRI framework brings China and Cyprus closer."

