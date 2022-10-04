In pics: Autumn harvest across China
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2022 shows paddy fields in Jingxi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows a paddy field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Tourists have fun at a paddy field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Farmers harvest rice in Guangshan County of Xinyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Xie Wanbai/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2022 shows a harvester in paddy fields in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
Tourists pick passion fruits at an orchard in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Yang Chengli/Xinhua)
People dries fish in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Hu Sheyou/Xinhua)
Photos
