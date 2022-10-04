We Are China

In pics: Autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 09:03, October 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2022 shows paddy fields in Jingxi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows a paddy field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Tourists have fun at a paddy field of Yanjiagang Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Farmers harvest rice in Guangshan County of Xinyang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Xie Wanbai/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2022 shows a harvester in paddy fields in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

Tourists pick passion fruits at an orchard in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Yang Chengli/Xinhua)

People dries fish in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 2, 2022. (Photo by Hu Sheyou/Xinhua)

