Scenery of tea garden in Langxi County, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 11:06, September 28, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a tea garden of a scenic spot in Langxi County of Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a tea garden of a scenic spot in Langxi County of Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2022 shows tourists visiting a tea garden of a scenic spot in Langxi County of Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Tourists visit a tea garden of a scenic spot in Langxi County of Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

