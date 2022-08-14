We Are China

Autumn harvest in full swing across China

August 14, 2022

Villagers harvest peppers in Huayan Village of Dazhu County, Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 13, 2022 shows villagers picking water caltrops in Bianzhuang Village of Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A fruit farmer picks grapes at a grape-growing base in Yonghe Township of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A villager dries corn, peppers and other crops at Yayuan Village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

A villager picks kiwi fruits at Changshou Village of Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

Villagers dry peppers at Baodong Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A fruit farmer picks pears at a pear orchard in Taoyuan Village of Jinzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

