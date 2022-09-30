Scenery of Eryuan West Lake in southwest China
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the scenery of Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Villagers row a boat in Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the scenery of a part of an island in Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the scenery of Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Tourists row a boat in Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the scenery of Eryuan West Lake in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Luo Zhu/Xinhua)
