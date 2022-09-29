Splendid autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China

People's Daily Online) 14:19, September 29, 2022

A stunning view of the cloud-shrouded Qilian Mountains can be seen in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, which features rolling grasslands at the foot of the mountains. (Photo/Ren Deqiang)

The Qilian Mountains in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, offer breathtaking autumn views to the eye. The snow-covered mountains, the bright-colored lush forests surrounding them, as well as the rolling meadows, constitute such a beautiful sight as if nature has inadvertently knocked over the palette and sprinkled colors over the land.

