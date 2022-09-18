Scenery of Awancang Wetland in Gansu, NW China
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022 shows the scenery of the Awancang Wetland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.