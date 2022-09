We Are China

Scenery of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 16:10, September 13, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the night view of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

People pose for photos in front of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sept. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

People walk in front of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sept. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a fountain with the background of the Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the city view of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows a sculpture in front of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

Photo taken on Sept. 10, 2022 shows the Baiterek Tower, a landmark tourist site of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)