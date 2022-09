We Are China

Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains

Ecns.cn) 13:13, September 07, 2022

Autumn settles over the Qilian Mountains, Qilian county in Haibei Tibetan autonomous prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province. Golden fields and green grasslands created an unique autumn scenery. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Chunli)

