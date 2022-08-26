Scenery of Minjiang River estuary wetland in SE China
A sanderling forages at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Aerial photo shows a view of the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A flock of avocets forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A flock of avocets fly in the sky at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A Terek sandpiper and a sharp-tailed sandpiper forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
A flock of whimbrels forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Migrant birds are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Egrets are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
