Scenery of Minjiang River estuary wetland in SE China

August 26, 2022

A sanderling forages at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Aerial photo shows a view of the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A flock of avocets forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A flock of avocets fly in the sky at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A Terek sandpiper and a sharp-tailed sandpiper forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A flock of whimbrels forage at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Migrant birds are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Egrets are pictured at the Minjiang River estuary wetland in southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 25, 2022. The wetland locates on a bird migration route between East Asia and Australia. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

