We Are China

Aerial view of Yulong River, south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 15:17, August 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the scenery along Yulong River in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the scenery along Yulong River in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the scenery along Yulong River in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2022 shows the scenery along Yulong River in Yangshuo County, Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)