People enjoy scenery near Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye
People enjoy the scenery near the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
The scenery of the Bosporus Strait is pictured in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
The scenery along the Bosporus Strait is pictured in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People enjoy the scenery near the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
The scenery along the Bosporus Strait is pictured in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
The scenery of the Bosporus Strait is pictured in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
People enjoy the scenery near the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
The scenery along the Bosporus Strait is pictured in Istanbul, Trkiye, Sept. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn scenery of Qilian Mountains
- Aerial view of Yulong River, south China's Guangxi
- Scenery of Xingping Town in Yangshuo County of Guilin, S China
- Scenery of Minjiang River estuary wetland in SE China
- Scenery of Yuntai Mountain scenic spot, Henan
- Scenery of terraced fields in Lianhe Township, SE China
- Spectacular water cave in NE China
- Scenery of Three Gorges Dam at dawn
- Natural scenery of Yucha Grand Canyon in Shaanxi
- Beautiful scenery of Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Guangxi
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.