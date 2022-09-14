Scenery of tidal bore of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, E China
Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows a view of the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A bird flies over a tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 13, 2022. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Billows are seen as a tidal bore hits banks of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 13, 2022. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
