Scenery of tidal bore of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:09, September 14, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows a view of the tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A bird flies over a tidal bore of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 13, 2022. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Billows are seen as a tidal bore hits banks of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 13, 2022. The Qiantang River tidal bore, famous for its height and speed, is a traditional tourist attraction here. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

