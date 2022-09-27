In pics: magnificent view of Greater Hinggan Mountains in NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:25, September 27, 2022

Photo shows the stunning view of the forested areas of the Greater Hinggan Mountains in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Guan Weihong)

The beautiful flowers, colorful leaves and streams in the forested areas of the Greater Hinggan Mountains in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province present a stunning view.

With a total area of 83,000 square kilometers and a forest coverage rate of 84.9 percent, the Greater Hinggan Mountains serve as a key ecological barrier in northeast China and the entire country. Every year from the middle of September, the foliage of different species of trees begins to display a variety of colors, as a result of changes in temperature and different solar radiation the trees receive.

