Autumn scenery of Laotudingzi mountain in NE China

Xinhua) 10:02, September 20, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Laotudingzi mountain in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Zhenzhumen scenic area in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2022 (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

