Autumn scenery of Laotudingzi mountain in NE China
(Xinhua) 10:02, September 20, 2022
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Laotudingzi mountain in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Laotudingzi mountain in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Laotudingzi mountain in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Zhenzhumen scenic area in Linjiang City of northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 19, 2022 (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
