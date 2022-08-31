Languages

Treasures in the mountains

(People's Daily App) 11:17, August 31, 2022

There are many strange plants in the world. They look special, but they are delicious foods or precious medicinal herbs. Come and see what mysterious treasures are hidden in the mountains.

