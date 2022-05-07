View of Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, Gansu

Xinhua) 16:57, May 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2022 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)