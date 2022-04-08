Qilian Mountains: nature's high-altitude treasure trove in NW China

People's Daily Online) 14:34, April 08, 2022

The Qilian Mountains, which rise up towards the sky at the junction between China's Qinghai and Gansu provinces, not only represent one of the major mountain ranges in China but also boast rich mineral deposits and an impressive degree of ecological diversity. The mountains play host to a vast expanse of grasslands, providing ideal conditions for the development of animal husbandry.

The Qilian Mountain National Park was established in 2017 and covers a total area of more than 50,000 square kilometers, with the park's varied habitats forming an important refuge for ensuring ecological security in western China.

