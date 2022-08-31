Scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of the cliff painting scenic area of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)
