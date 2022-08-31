We Are China

Scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 15:00, August 31, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of the cliff painting scenic area of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Helan Mountain in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

