Schools in Beijing's Haidian District make preparation for new semester

Xinhua) 09:33, August 31, 2022

A teacher writes welcoming words on the blackboard in the Experimental Primary School of RDFZ (The High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China) in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A teacher distributes textbooks in the Experimental Primary School of RDFZ (The High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China) in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member disinfects a table at a canteen in Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member disinfects a canteen in Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teacher arranges distributed textbooks in the Experimental Primary School of RDFZ (The High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China) in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member disinfects a desk in Zhongguancun No.1 Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Teachers attend teaching and research activities in Zhongguancun High School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member disinfects the corridor in Zhongguancun High School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2022. Schools in Zhongguancun area of Haidian District have organized staff members to make full preparation for the upcoming new semester. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)