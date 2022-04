We Are China

Primary and middle schools resume classes in Qingdao, Shandong

Xinhua) 08:58, April 12, 2022

Students leave school at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students are seen after school at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students prepare to leave school at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students are seen at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students enter the teaching building at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Students leave school at Qingdao Huachuan Road Primary School in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 11, 2022. Primary and middle schools in Qingdao resumed classes on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)