Care centers in Shandong provide assistance and care to elderly people

Xinhua) 09:04, March 01, 2022

Two elderly women chat with each other while making paper-cuts at a care center for the elderly in Huangjiayu Village of Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022. Lanshan District of Rizhao City has set up care centers since 2021, providing assistance and care to the elderly people over 60 years old. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

People enjoy themselves at a care center for the elderly in Huangjiayu Village of Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

Volunteers prepare lunch at a community care center for the elderly in Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

Elderly people practice Taiji at a community care center for the elderly in Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

Volunteers serve lunch at a community care center for the elderly in Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

Elderly people enjoy their lunch at a care center for the elderly in Huangjiayu Village of Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

Elderly people enjoy their lunch at a community care center for the elderly in Lanshan District, Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 27, 2022.

