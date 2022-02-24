Shandong establishes online platform to provide door-to-door nursing

Xinhua) 08:46, February 24, 2022

Nurse Lian Ping (C) and Wang Chao(R) from Shandong Provincial Third Hospital provide door-to-door nursing for a patient in a residential area of Tianqiao District, Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2022. Shandong Province has established an online platform that provides patients with door-to-door nursing. Patients who recuperate at home now have the access to apply for the nursing services online. A total of 176 medical institutions and about 15,000 qualified and experienced nurses have registered on the platform to provide medical care. Up to now, the platform has benefited over 10,000 patients. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Nurse Lian Ping prepares for door-to-door nursing at Shandong Provincial Third Hospital in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Nurse Lian Ping(R) from Shandong Provincial Third Hospital explains nursing service as a patient's family member listens at a residential area of Tianqiao District, Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Nurses from Shandong Provincial Third Hospital provide door-to-door nursing at a residential area of Tianqiao District, Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Nurse Lian Ping (C) from Shandong Provincial Third Hospital provides door-to-door nursing for a patient at a residential area of Tianqiao District, Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

In this combo photo, the left one taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows a citizen showing the request for door-to-door nursing service with his cellphone at a residential area of Tianqiao District, Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province; the right one shows nurse Lian Ping from Shandong Provincial Third Hospital showing the response to the door-to-door nursing service with her cellphone at Shandong Provincial Third Hospital in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province.

