Rizhao Port in E China's Shandong makes good start

Xinhua) 08:58, January 27, 2022

A container is loaded onto a truck at the Rizhao Port in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2022. From Jan. 1 to 24, Rizhao Port of Shandong Port Group has completed a freight volume of 340,000 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 21.4 percent; while the volume of international freight trains has increased by 81.5 percent year-on-year, making a good start. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows Rizhao Port in operation in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province. From Jan. 1 to 24, Rizhao Port of Shandong Port Group has completed a freight volume of 340,000 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 21.4 percent; while the volume of international freight trains has increased by 81.5 percent year-on-year, making a good start. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

