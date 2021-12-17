East China port's annual container throughput exceeds 30 million TEUs

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2021 shows a view of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Suo Xianglu/Xinhua)

NINGBO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The annual container throughput of China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reached 30 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) on Thursday morning, said the port.

The port in the city of Ningbo became the third port with an annual throughput of more than 30 million TEUs worldwide, after the ports of Shanghai and Singapore.

In 2020, the port saw its cargo throughput exceed 1.17 billion tonnes, ranking first in the world for a 12th consecutive year, while its container throughput surpassed 28.7 million TEUs, ranking third globally.

Additionally, the total sea routes of the port hit the record high of 287 this year, with a net increase of 27 routes from the end of 2020.

The port's sea-rail transport services have by far seen more handling volumes than the total of the whole year of 2020. At present, the transport services link the port via railway with 61 cities in 16 provincial-level regions across China.

