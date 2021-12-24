China's Shandong Port Group sees 1.5-bln-tonne cargo throughput

Xinhua) 08:14, December 24, 2021

Guests attend a celebration ceremony at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 23, 2021. Shandong Port Group held a ceremony in Qingdao Port on Thursday, celebrating its annual cargo throughput exceeding 1.5 billion tonnes, while its container throughput surpassing 34 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The cargo and container throughput registered year-on-year growth of 5.8 percent and 8.1 percent respectively in 2021. (Photo by Yu Fangping/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2021 shows a container vessel docking at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2021 shows containers loaded at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

Port staff members and guests attend a celebration ceremony at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 23, 2021.

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2021 shows a container lifted at the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

