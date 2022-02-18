Hubei primary school attended by three students starts new semester

Li Jichuan, the only teacher employed at a primary school located in Fengshan village, Baokang county of Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, holds a flag-raising ceremony to mark the start of the new semester, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo/Yang Tao)

A "micro" primary school attended by only three students in central China's Hubei Province kicked off a new semester on Feb. 16.

The school, located in the mountain village of Fengshan in Maqiao township, Baokang county of Xiangyang, once had over 200 students and 13 teachers. However, many of the students gradually moved to schools in nearby townships and cities as their parents went out-of-town for work.

The school is still running today so that the children who still live in the mountains have a place to study at, said 58-year-old Li Jichuan, the only teacher working in the school nowadays.

Li, who has worked at the school for over 20 years, teaches Chinese, math, science, PE, art and music. Apart from his teaching duties, he also cooks meals for the students.

The man said he will continue teaching at the school even if it has only one student left, adding that he will come back to the school after retirement as long as he's still needed.

