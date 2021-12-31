Pic story: teacher of special education school in China's Jiangxi

December 31, 2021

Fan Haiyan instructs her students in basic dancing skills at the special education school in Yichun City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 28, 2021. Fan Haiyan, a teacher of the special education school in Yichun City, learned sign language in her spare time to improve her teaching of students with hearing impairment. After years of practice, Fan could convey message quickly and correctly to her students when creating choreography or rehearsing dance routines. Fan and her students have participated in many art competitions these years, through which these children have found happiness and self-confidence. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

