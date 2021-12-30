'Small Three Gorges of Ganjiang' starts full operation

Ecns.cn) 08:26, December 30, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec 28, 2021 shows Jinggangshan Navigation and Power Hub Project on the Ganjiang River in east China's Jiangxi province. (China News Service/Deng Heping)

Dubbed "Small Three Gorges of Ganjiang", Jinggangshan Navigation and Power Hub Project on the Ganjiang River in Jiangxi province went into full operation on Tuesday.

It is a large-scale navigational and power hub project with a focus on shipping and power generation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)