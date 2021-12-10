Migratory birds seen in Nanchang, east China

Xinhua) 09:15, December 10, 2021

Swans fly over the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A white crane is seen in the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A white crane is seen at the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

White cranes are seen at the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

White cranes are seen at the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A white crane flies over the Wuxing white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 8, 2021. Numerous migratory birds including white cranes and swans have arrived in the wetland by the Poyang Lake, taking it as their winter habitat. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

