Photographing China: the only postman in town for 15 years

(Xinhuanet) 14:15, November 25, 2021

Lai Maosheng, 57 years old, is the only postman in his town of Zhaoqian, Fuzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Lai knows the roads here like the back of his hand. He has been delivering newspapers and packages for 15 years to an area with a population of around 25,000 people living in 14 separate villages.

"At first, there were only a few parcels to deliver per day. Now there are 80 to 90 parcels per day on average, sometimes more than one hundred," said Lai.

Although facing a heavy workload, he feels happy that villagers' lives are improved with increased delivery of packages.

