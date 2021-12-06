We Are China

Scenery of wetland park in east China's Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 17:11, December 06, 2021

Colorful dawn redwood trees and a bay of green water form a picturesque winter scenery in Yuweizhou Wetland Park in Nanchang city, Jiangxi Province, Dec. 5, 2021, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)

