Scenery of wetland park in east China's Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 17:11, December 06, 2021
Colorful dawn redwood trees and a bay of green water form a picturesque winter scenery in Yuweizhou Wetland Park in Nanchang city, Jiangxi Province, Dec. 5, 2021, attracting many visitors. (Photo: China News Service/ Liu Zhankun)
