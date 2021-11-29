Home>>
Senior Jiangxi provincial legislator under probe
(Xinhua) 15:05, November 29, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Gong Jianhua, a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.
Gong has turned himself in and is under investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photographing China: the only postman in town for 15 years
- Teacher couples devoted to rural education in east China's Jiangxi
- Maple leaves turn red in E China's ancient village
- Farmers busy with harvesting chrysanthemums in Nanchang, Jiangxi
- 880 stranded tourists to leave east China's Jiangxi amid COVID-19 resurgence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.