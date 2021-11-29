Senior Jiangxi provincial legislator under probe

Xinhua) 15:05, November 29, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Gong Jianhua, a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.

Gong has turned himself in and is under investigation by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)