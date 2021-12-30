First cargo airport in Hubei

Xinhua) 08:45, December 30, 2021

A Cessna 560 airplane lands at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane lands at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane lands at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane flies over the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane flies over the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane flies over the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A Cessna 560 airplane lands at the Ezhou Huahu Airport in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cessna 560 carried out flight verification of the Ezhou Huahu Airport on Wednesday, marking the completion of the cargo-oriented airport. The airport is the country's first cargo airport, with the functional orientation of the air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport. It is also China's first airport project that introduces social capital and enterprises. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)