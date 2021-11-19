Golden ginkgo leaves brighten Yuquan Temple in central China

(Xinhuanet) 13:19, November 19, 2021

As winter approaches, the ginkgo trees in Yuquan Temple in Dangyang, central China's Hubei Province, have taken on a golden look as leaves turning yellow with sunlight flooding on them. (Xinhuanet/Fang Zixuan)

