We Are China

Winter forest, autumn colors

(Xinhuanet) 14:30, November 25, 2021

The redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province, has gradually been dyed red as winter comes. The picturesque scenery combined with the red and gold of the leaves attracts many tourists.

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

Photo shows a redwood forest in Xiaochang County, Xiaogan City of Central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Maofeng/Xinhuanet)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)