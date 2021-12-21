Hubei Provincial Museum opens new exhibition hall

Xinhua) 13:29, December 21, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2021 shows a set of chime bells, the largest ever unearthed in China, which was found in 1978 in the tomb of Marquis Yi, a ruler of the Zeng State during the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 BC), on display in the new exhibition hall of Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The Hubei Provincial Museum, located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, opened a new exhibition hall on Monday, with its most famous exhibits moved to the new location. The museum is one of the best known in China, with more than 240,000 items in the collection and nearly 1,000 top state-level historic and cultural relics, according to the institution. With the new exhibition hall, the area of the Hubei Provincial Museum now totals 113,800 square meters, with around 36,000 square meters of exhibition area. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

