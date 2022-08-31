Joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries held in Zhengzhou, C China
A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor takes photos of exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
A visitor takes photos of exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.
The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)
Photos
Related Stories
- Exhibition on historic drum tower Gulou held in Beijing
- "Vincent meets Rembrandt: the Untold Story" exhibition held in Amsterdam
- Tomatoes 2022 exhibition kicks off in Latvia
- Precious literary collection of Qing dynasty on show at National Library of China
- 88 pct of China services trade fair exhibition area booked
- Swedish artist Erik Johansson’s first Chinese exhibition launched
- Exhibition of ancient Roman civilization brought to Beijing
- Exhibition themed "WAVELENGTH: On the Edge of Senses" kicks off in Beijing
- 2022 Chongqing Int'l Auto Exhibition kicks off in SW China
- Highlights of exhibition at Fabrique des Lumieres in Netherlands
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.