Joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries held in Zhengzhou, C China

Xinhua) 09:38, August 31, 2022

A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor views an exhibit during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor views exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits during a joint exhibition of tri-colored glazed potteries in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 30, 2022.

The joint exhibition displayed more than 300 tri-colored glazed potteries of the Tang Dynasty (618-907) unearthed from 10 kilns of five provinces in China. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)