Tomatoes 2022 exhibition kicks off in Latvia

Xinhua) 09:37, August 18, 2022

Tomatoes of different varieties are on display during the Tomatoes 2022 exhibition in Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 17, 2022. The exhibition kicked off on Wednesday and will last until Aug. 21. More than 300 different varieties of tomatoes are on display. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

