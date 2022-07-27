Swedish artist Erik Johansson’s first Chinese exhibition launched

Works of Erik Johansson on display Photo: Courtesy of Today Art Museum

An exhibition by Swedish artist Erik Johansson opened at Beijing's Today Art Museum on Friday, bringing Chinese audiences a surreal immersive art journey that integrates audio-visual, tactile and emotional experiences.

This exhibition is not only Johansson's first solo exhibition in the Chinese mainland, but also the first large-scale exhibition of his works worldwide.

For Chinese audiences, the artist selected 80 of his representative works and most of them use photography and post-production techniques to create an amazing vision.

The exhibition has seven chapters including "beginning of a dream" and "world in my eyes." The area of each chapter in the exhibition hall is decorated with different colors, adding a childlike atmosphere to the exhibition.

Through the combination of photo works and videos, the exhibition offers an immersive experience in the form of multimedia interactive scenes.

Johansson tries to draw visitors into his spiritual surreal world, and photos and other exhibits show his spiritual journey.

In addition, there is a "secret base" where 32 manuscripts and more than a dozen art creation videos are hidden and those who can find them will get a view of Johansson's creative secrets.

Johansson, 37, creates surreal images by combining photographic elements and other materials into surreal scenes. He combines images to create what looks like a real photograph, but creates logical inconsistencies to impart an effect of surrealism.

