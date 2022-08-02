88 pct of China services trade fair exhibition area booked

Xinhua) 08:22, August 02, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a view of the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held in Shougang Park and the China National Convention Center in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 88.3 percent of the planned offline exhibition area at the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) has been booked, according to the event's organizer.

Over 1,000 companies, including 275 Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading enterprises, have confirmed they will attend the exhibition online and offline, said Zhao Qizhou, deputy head of the CIFTIS executive committee office.

Twenty-five countries and six international organizations will participate in the exhibition, Zhao said.

The event this year will have a total exhibition area of 152,000 square meters, an increase of 26,000 square meters, according to Zhou Yiwei, general manager of Beijing Capital Group Exhibitions &Events.

The fair is scheduled to be held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. It will include the global services trade summit, exhibitions, forums, new product and technology releases, business promotions and discussions, and supporting activities.

The event will have an environmental services section for the first time. The section will showcase new environmental, green and energy-saving technologies and applications that can help the country meet its carbon peak and neutrality goals, Zhao said.

